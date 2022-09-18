Judy passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Orchard View Nursing Facility in Kingsport, Tennessee after suffering a massive stroke. She was born December 3, 1943 in Thomasville, North Carolina to Raymond and Elma Hubbard. The family moved to Kingsport where Judy attended the Kingsport City Schools and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She attended ETSU and was employed by the Kingsport Press and AFG before moving to Knoxville. She then completed her education with a B.S. degree in Business from Tusculum University.

During her retirement, she discovered a distinct talent for floral arrangements and returned to work in the floral department of the Publix and Kroger stores in Knoxville and Kingsport. She also worked for school funding through a charity foundation bringing in more than any other participants.

