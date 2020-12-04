APPALACHIA, VA - Judith Anne Brooks Agrifoglio, 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn.
The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2pm at Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Garrett Lee officiating. Procession will follow to American Legion Cemetery for the committal. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Agrifoglio family. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.