LAFAYETTE, LA - Judith Ann Eaton Coomer, 77, of Lafayette, LA passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Friday, April 30, 2021.
She was born March 19, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Virgil Leonard and Pearl Eaton.
Judith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a lifelong photographer, but prior to photography, she was a real estate agent. Judith enjoyed reading and especially loved author, James Lee Burke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ronald Coomer; brothers, Charles and Kenneth Eaton.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Angela Rose Coomer (Fort Walton Beach, FL); sons, Ronald Leonard Coomer and wife, Angelina Fontenot and Lance Alan Coomer (all of Lafayette, LA); sisters, Janie Eaton Kennedy and Nell Rose Flannery; two grandkids, Jacey Rose and Jude Michael.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, May 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
