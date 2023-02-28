Juanita Wilder Feb 28, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita Wilder, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Juanita Wilder. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you