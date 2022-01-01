ERWIN - Juanita Washburn Buchanan McNeil, age 88, of Erwin, moved to her Heavenly home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Juanita was a Godly woman, who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children and grandson that will lead them all of their lives.
A native of Mitchell County, NC, Juanita is a daughter of the late Henry and Nettie (Carpenter) Washburn. She was an active member of the churches she attended throughout her life. She served as Sunday School teacher and church secretary for many years. At her death, Juanita was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. She retired from Texas Instruments after 14 years of service. In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her first husband, JB Buchanan, who passed in 1967; her second husband, Robert “Bob” McNeil, who passed in 2009; sisters, Elva Elliott, Mary Huskins and Betty Jarrett; and brother, James Washburn.
Juanita has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter: Marquita Tittle and husband, Keith; son: Ricky Buchanan and wife, Vicky; grandson: Jake Tittle and wife, Alana; brother: John Washburn and wife, Bertha; sisters: Rachel Greene and husband, Johnny, Kimesia Burleson and husband, JC, and Joan Hall and husband, Jim; Several nieces and nephews; special niece: Sondra Smith.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Juanita’s care giver, Gertha Laws, for all of her love and support during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Juanita McNeil in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Carl Connelly will officiate. Those who wish to attend the service should meet at Roselawn Memory Gardens by 1:50 pm on Tuesday for the service. Serving as pallbearers will be the Deacons of Ninth Street Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Juanita’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Juanita Washburn Buchanan McNeil through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.