KINGSPORT - Juanita Thacker, 75 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Scott County Funeral Home.
Trending Now
-
Woman faces shoplifting, assault charges in Dollar General incident
-
Motorist rescued from overturned vehicle in Hawkins floodwaters
-
Kingsport family displaced by afternoon fire
-
BREAKING: Hawkins, Washington, Western Sullivan, Greene, Hamblen counties under flash flood warning; road, school closures in Hawkins
-
East Rock’s Nickel breaks McClung's VHSL scoring record