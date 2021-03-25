KINGSPORT – Juanita Salley Whitman, 94, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Bradley Reider officiating.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at 10:50 A.M. at the cemetery and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Island Road Evangelical Methodist Church, 312 Louise Lane, Blountville, TN 37617 or Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 143, Kingsport, TN 37662.
To express condolences to the Whitman family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN is serving the Whitman family.