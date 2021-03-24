KINGSPORT – Juanita Salley Whitman, 94, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021.
She was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Fonsby and Betty Sue (Henderson) Salley and resided in Kingsport, TN most of her life. Juanita was a member of Island Road Evangelical Methodist Church and also attended Cedar View Independent Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Buford “Spider” Whitman; sister, Mabeline Salley and her brother, Ted Salley.
Surviving are her son, Terry Whitman and wife Terri; daughter, Sandra Jessee and husband David; granddaughters, Tina Whitman and Brittney Whitman; great-grandson, Corbin; great-granddaughter, MacKenzie; step-grandchildren, April Griffin and husband Chad, Justin Dougherty and wife Lindsey, Andrew Dean; step-great grandchildren, Alex Griffin, Nolan Dougherty, Declan Dougherty, Lochlan Dougherty and Primrose Dean; along with many foster grandchildren and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Bradley Reider officiating.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at 10:50 A.M. at the cemetery and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Island Road Evangelical Methodist Church, 312 Louise Lane, Blountville, TN 37617 or Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 143, Kingsport, TN 37662.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN is serving the Whitman family.