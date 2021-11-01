KINGSPORT - Juanita Rose Bridwell, 96, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021, after years of declining health. Juanita always had a smile on her face. She was a loving woman and shared her kindness with everyone she knew.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and participated in various women’s groups. Juanita was a true supporter of her husband, Charles and the two could always be spotted together. We will miss Juanita dearly, but we have comfort knowing she is back with Charles and her other Heavenly family.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Charles G. Bridwell; daughter, Frances Ann Bridwell; sisters, Bobbie Hall, Velda Noel, and Frances Parker.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Carrick and husband Herman; grandchildren, Lee Carrick, Nicki Salyer and husband David, Nolan, Emily and Ava Salyer; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Bethel Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow. Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
