Juanita Rose Bridwell, 96, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021, after years of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Bethel Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Mark Nicely officiating. Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Juanita Bridwell.