Johnnie “Juanita” Quillen Light, age 98, of the Lone Star Community, passed away at her home with her children by her side, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
She was born in Jearoldstown, Greene County, TN, to the late John A. and Cora Simpson Quillen and was married for 54 years to the late Allie Clarence Light, who died in 1996.
Juanita reared her five children as a stay-at-home mother, who worked tirelessly to guide and support them in all their educational, musical, and sports activities. She served her community as PTA President at Temple Star Elementary School and caretaker of the Light Cemetery. As her circle of life and time permitted, she found fulfillment in hosting family Holiday and Sunday dinners, spending time with her grandchildren, creating colorful hand-sewn quilts, sending family and friends greeting cards, checking in with her neighbors, visiting acquaintances in nursing homes, and working crossword puzzles in the daily newspaper.
She was the oldest living member of Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where she worshipped for over 80 years. She was a former Sunday School teacher, treasurer, secretary, and director of Vacation Bible School. Her chicken and dumplings and chocolate cake were often requested at the church fellowship dinners. She was a prayer warrior, enjoyed gospel singing, and attended church services faithfully until fading health intervened.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Ollie McClure Quillen; son, Gary Dwight Light; half-brothers, Orbin, Jack, Benny and Tommy Quillen; half-sisters, Betty Faye Collins and Anne Fields; step-grandchild, Dwayne Moses, and step-great-grandchild, Hadley Douglas.
Survivors include children, Bobby C. (Carolyn) Light of Kingsport, C. Wayne (Brenda) Light of Knoxville, Beverly (Homer) Light of Kingsport, and Bernice (Gary) Darnell of Church Hill; daughter-in-law, Callie Light of Kingsport; grandchildren, Julie (Danny) Cavin, Heather (Eric) Kistner, Darren Light, Devona (Hans) Rotenberry, Jonathan (Rebecca) Light, Joshua (Becky) Light, Caylon (Keri) Light, Amy (Martin) Light-Karlsson, Justin (Melissa) Light, Brett (Melanie) Darnell and Anna (Jason) Pendleton; step-grandchild, Myssi Moses; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Caroline Cavin, Cash Kistner, Lakin (Colton) McVey, Bryson Light, Astrid and Zander Rotenberry, Tresica (Jimmy) Colvin, Junia and Caylon Light, Elly and Logan Karlsson, Rachel and Ethan Light, Alexandria and Tessa Darnell, and Brady and Aidan Pendleton; step-great-grandchild, Kyla Douglas; great-great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Emmett Colvin, Amelia McVey; step-great-great-grandchildren, Rodney, Phillip and Kyle Colvin, and Harper Douglas; sister, Sue Quillen Stokes; sister-in-law, Glenda Quillen, of Bristol, VA; brother-in-law, Donal Light, Kingsport.
Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2pm, at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. The family will receive friends after the graveside service and any time at Juanita’s home. For those attending, please wear a facial mask and maintain social distancing as much as possible.
Memorial contributions may be made to Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 7659 Lone Star Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
