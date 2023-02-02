Juanita L. Townsend Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023.The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.Funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. William Bowen and Bro. Jackie Frazier officiating.Burial will follow at Townsend Family Cemetery in the Cliff Mountain Community.Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Ballad Health Hospice.Online condolences may be made to the Townsend family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Juanita L. Townsend. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you