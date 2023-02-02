DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.

