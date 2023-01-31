DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
She was born in the Cliff Mountain Community on June 30, 1946, to the late Garland Calton and Stella Miller Calton. Juanita was of the Baptist faith, and she loved sewing, cooking, canning, watching Hallmark movies and listening to country and bluegrass music.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Townsend was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jessee Robert Townsend; brother, Willie Frank Calton and son-in-law, Robert Barry Hensley.
Juanita is survived by her daughters, Robin Ramey, Shirley Hall (Johnny), Wanda Williams (Fred), Joyce Hensley (Mike) and Shelby Hensley; sons, Robert Townsend (Kimberly), Mark Townsend (Donna) and Charlie Townsend (Stella); 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dora Calton and Norma Townsend (Lonnie); brothers, Daniel Calton, Alonzo Calton and Gerald Calton (Barbara); several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. William Bowen and Bro. Jackie Frazier officiating.
Burial will follow at Townsend Family Cemetery in the Cliff Mountain Community.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Ballad Health Hospice.