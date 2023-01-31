DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

She was born in the Cliff Mountain Community on June 30, 1946, to the late Garland Calton and Stella Miller Calton. Juanita was of the Baptist faith, and she loved sewing, cooking, canning, watching Hallmark movies and listening to country and bluegrass music.

