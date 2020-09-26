KINGSPORT - Juanita Hurd Horton, 99, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020, at home with her family. She was born in Hancock County, May 31, 1921. Juanita resided in Kingsport most her life and was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coba Horton; parents, James and Dora Hurd; four brothers, Roy Hurd, Conley Hurd, Charles Hurd, and James M. Hurd, Jr.; four sisters, Rettie Hurd Alsup, Ruby Hurd Hall, Hazel Hurd Blalock, and Elizabeth Hurd Light.
Juanita is survived by two sons, Harold Horton, Tom Horton and wife Beverly and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice. We would also like ot thank Jean Culbertson for all of her help.
A private graveside service was held for the immediate family.