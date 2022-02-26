KINGSPORT - Juanita Frances Thacker, 75, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Bellamy Cemetery with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Pallbearers will be Terry Holt, Tim Williams, Dean Hensley, Joe Goins, Marty Jones, and Steve Tipton. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50m PM.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Thacker and Gillenwater family.