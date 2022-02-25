KINGSPORT - Juanita Frances Thacker, 75, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Juanita was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Roy and Ruth Hensley and grew up in the Yuma Community. She enjoyed growing flowers and raising tomatoes. Juanita also enjoyed canning and freezing her vegetables. She loved to cook for her family during special events especially holidays and birthdays. Juanita loved to bake cakes and pies for all her family and friends to enjoy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, infant son and her infant daughter.
Survivors include her son, Keith Gillenwater; granddaughters, Amy Marshall and Lindsay Gillenwater; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Chace, and Aleah Marshall; brothers, Kenneth Hensley and wife Kathy, R.B. and wife Monik Hensley; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Bellamy Cemetery with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Pallbearers will be Terry Holt, Tim Williams, Dean Hensley, Joe Goins, Marty Jones, and Steve Tipton. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50m PM.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Thacker and Gillenwater family.