KINGSPORT - Juanita Catron, 101, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on May 28, 1919 in Sullivan County, TN to the late Joe and Maude Ketron.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister. Juanita retired from Holston Valley Medical Center where she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. In her spare time, Juanita enjoyed quilting and flower gardening. She was a longtime member of Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, where she attended regularly until her health declined.
Including her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Frank Catron; daughter, Ann McInturff; sister, Lassie Moore; brother, Harrison Ketron; grandchildren, Marlon Morelock, Tammy Brewer, and Tony McInturff; great-grandson, James Isenberg; daughter-in-law, Charlene Catron; and sons-in-law, Howard Morelock and Charles McInturff.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jim Catron; daughter, Naomi Morelock; grandchildren, Rocky McInturff and wife Terry, Tena Helton and husband Bill, Terri Isenberg and husband Robert, Morgan Morelock, and Mike Catron; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Juanita’s honor to Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1621, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.
The family would like to bestow a special Thank You to the staff of Madison House for their loving care of Juanita over the past few years.
Online condolences may be made to the Catron family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Catron family.