WISE, VA - Juanita Amburgey Necessary, 88, took her heavenly walk on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Juanita was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Guest River Pentecostal Church and a supporter of Trinity Life Center Church. She was a member of Gladeville Chapter #171 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was above all a home maker and that was her true calling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Bud) Necessary; daughter, Karen Kay Bishop; parents; and siblings, Ruth Amburgey Vann, June Amburgey, Jim Amburgey, Ruby Amburgey, Roy Amburgey and Catherine Amburgey Miles.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Gregory Farmer (Linda) and Randy Necessary (Linda); grandsons, Teddy (Andy) Bishop (Sherry) and Justin Necessary (Jessica); great-grandchildren; Christopher Bishop, Henry Necessary and Scarlett Necessary. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Amburgey (Joanna); and many other dear family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at The Laurels for all their tireless dedication to assisting with her needs. Palliative/Hospice nurses and staff that were so thoughtful and caring.
All services are private. Burial will be in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.