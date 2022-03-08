KINGSPORT - Juanita A. Crawford, 77 of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Holston Manor. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and bake cakes to give away to friends and family. Juanita will always be known for her humor and huge personality. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and sister, who was very loved and who loved many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Clinton and Mildred Louise Click Lovelace; special nephew, Mike Lovelace; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Ketron and D.V. Ryans.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rhonda Street (Kevin)and Debbie McDaniel (Paul); granddaughters, Katie Ratliff (Nick), Beth Street (Chris), Hope Street (Justin), Samantha Owens (Brad); grandson, Casey Legg (Schuyler); great-granddaughter, Amelia Buttry; siblings, Roy Lovelace (JoAnne), Donald Lovelace (Raymonde), Elaine Ketron, and Rita Ryans; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Charles and Mona Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Preacher Aaron Knight officiating.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.