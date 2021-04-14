Juan Nunez Apr 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juan Nunez, 48, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Nunez family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Juan Nunez Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.