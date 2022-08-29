Joye H. Schierbaum Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Joye H. Schierbaum, 93 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022 at her residence.To view arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Schierbaum family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you