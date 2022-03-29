KINGSPORT - Joyce Webster Richardson, age 86, of Kingsport, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Derward Richardson officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Richardson family.

