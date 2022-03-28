KINGSPORT - Joyce Webster Richardson, age 86, of Kingsport, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church of Mt.Carmel. Joyce retired from Farm Bureau of Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by parents Sam and Elizabeth Weaklend Webster and infant sister Anita Webster.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kyle Richardson. To this union there are six children, daughters Anita Jones and husband Jim of Rogersville, Rhonda Richardson of Ft. Monroe, VA, Janet Foster and husband Dwayne and Gwen Richardson of Kingsport, sons Dr. Derward Richardson and wife Teresa of Covington, LA and Doug Richardson, sister Helen Rinker of Signal Mountain, ten grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Derward Richardson officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Richardson family.