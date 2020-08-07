SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA - Joyce Wade Casey, 86, was called to heaven by her Lord on Thursday (August 6, 2020), to add her voice to his choir of Angels. Joyce was born and raised in Kingsport, TN where she worked as a teacher in elementary education in the Sullivan County School System for 22 years.
Joyce’s most recent residence was Saint Simons Island, GA. She was a devout Christian, and attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She will be remembered by all as a person of faith, kindness, caring, and boundless love. Joyce was loved by all who knew her. She had the ability to lift your spirits either through conversation, or by the songs she loved to sing. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Nell F. Wade and George Wade; loving husband of 54 years, Dewey Casey; brothers, G.W. Wade, Kenneth Wade, and Bruce Wade; and sisters, Annette Moody Armstrong and Jean Reichner.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindy McPherson-Franklin & husband Michael whom she loved with all her heart; two grandchildren, Will McPherson and Kelli McPherson that were so precious to her and whom she was so proud of; many nieces, nephews that were so special to her. Joyce was blessed by many amazing friends that she loved deeply.
The family will receive friends on Sunday (August 9, 2020) from noon to 2 p.m. in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Joyce will be laid to rest following the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Bloomingdale Baptist Church (3220 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660) or to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor New York, NY 10001; www.alzfdn.org; 866-232-8484).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Thrive at Frederick Memory Care Team at Saint Simons Island, GA and GHC Hospice for all of their kind and loving care.
Online condolences may be made to the Casey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Casey family.