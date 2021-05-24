GREENEVILLE - Joyce S. Cox,70, of Greeneville, passed away at Greeneville Community Hospital East on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Joyce was an accomplished real estate agent and builder in Atlanta, GA. She loved antiques and auctions, flowers and gardening, and animals, (Izzy, Willow, and Belle.) She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and family.
She is survived by her 2 daughters: Tammy Albright and Brandi Cox; 3 grandchildren: Lauren Albright, Will Albright, and Noah Underwood; 2 sisters and 2 brothers: Glenda Hatley, Junior Simpson, J.R. Simpson, and Karen Moore; lots of special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Basil & Kate Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ballad Health Foundation Cancer Assistance Fund @ Balladhealth.org., or the Greene County Humane Society at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2Pm at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.