KINGSPORT - Joyce Marie (Page) White, 75, Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joyce was born in Scott County, VA on January 1, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Emory and Ethel (Wolfe) Page.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Lilburn P. “Jim” White (2006), and brothers, Roy, and Roger Page; and sister-in-law, Beulah “Boots” (Bowen) Page preceded her, in death.
In her early years, she was a licensed cosmetologist, and for thirty-five years, she was the kitchen manager for Palace Vending.
She is survived by her brothers, Tom Page and wife, Jean, Jackie Page and wife, Sherry, Randall Page and wife, Pam, and Harvey Page and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Marietta Bausell and husband, Kent, and Miranda Nottingham and husband, Jim, sisters-in-law, Sharon Page and Rita Page, stepson, Jimmy Lynn White; step grandson, Chris White, grandson, Jaxon Hurd, special nieces and nephews, Casondra Gibson, Bethany Durant, Anthony Durant, and Coy Biorck; along with several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5- 7 p.m., Thursday, March 17 ,2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Ron Gordon officiating. Tommy, Vickie, and Shane Austin, and Shanna Quillen will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Page/Russell Cemetery, Page Ridge Road in Robinette Valley.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to Casondra Gibson for her love and care of Joyce.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Joyce (Page) White.