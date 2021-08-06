KINGSPORT - Joyce Owens, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born February 22,1932, in Clinchfield, VA to the late Dewey and Grace Chaffin LaForce.
Joyce was a loving, caring, giving and selfless Christian lady who was a practical joker. She enjoyed race walking, traveling, attending her aerobics class at the Senior Citizens Center and spending quality time with her family.
Joyce retired from Eastman Chemical Company following twenty-one years of service.
She was a faithful member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church where she worked in the AWANA nursery program.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sisters, Vivian Hurd, Frances Winebarger and Phyllis Williams; brothers, Jim, Carl, Lon and Cecil LaForce; granddaughter, Heather Harrell.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Carolyn Woods and husband, Danny, Nina Hall and husband, Jim, Danny Owens and wife, Patty, Billy Owens and wife, Sonya; grandchildren, Robbie, Justin, Nathan, Cari, Derek, Kayla, Anna and Kip; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Webb, Janice Helton and Carol Watkins; brother, Pete LaForce; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 3:00-4:45 pm at Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Anna Taylor will provide the music.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, August 9, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Joyce Owens and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.