KINGSPORT - Joyce Owens, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her residence.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 3:00-4:45 pm at Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Anna Taylor will provide the music.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, August 9, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Joyce Owens and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.