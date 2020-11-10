KINGSPORT - Joyce Mae Fleenor passed away to her Heavenly home on November 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center with her loving husband by her side after a brief illness.
Joyce was born on May 24, 1949 in Bluff City, TN to Ray Robert Smith and Vernell Brewer Smith. Joyce was the beloved wife of Lloyd Fleenor for 54 wonderful years, mother of Angela Kaye Fleenor, Sandra Lee Fleenor Tate and Douglas Allen Fleenor, grandmother of Brandie Gilliam Wishon, Ethan Garrett Gilliam and Elijah James Tate, and great grandmother to Charlotte Kaye Wishon. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bristol, TN and attended Bluff City High School. Joyce was active for many years in the food industry.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Vernell, her daughter, Angela, her son, Douglas; and sister, Patricia Sproles. What a beautiful reunion she had!
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd; daughter, Sandra; three grandchildren, Brandie & husband Michael, Ethan & wife Kasey, and Elijah; great grandchild, Charlotte; two brothers, Randall Smith & wife Patsy and Richard Smith; two sisters, Brenda Hoard & husband John and Ginger Strahan; brother in law, Carl Fleenor & wife Jan, three sister in laws, Donna Fleenor & partner David, Linda "Kathy" Rutter & husband Butch, and Marji "Karen" Brown; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Joyce was a sweet, caring person who loved giving to others. She was always kind and would help anyone in need. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and holidays at her home were always magical. Joyce loved others fiercely and will always have a special place in her loved ones hearts.
The family will receive friends on Friday (November 13, 2020) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Burnette officiating.
Joyce will be entombed on Friday (November 13, 2020) at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the Fleenor family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Fleenor family.