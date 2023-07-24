Joyce L. Wolfe, 87, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born in Castlewood, VA, daughter of the late Rufus H. and Margaret Glovier Dingus.
Joyce retired from Lynn View Middle School as secretary/bookkeeper. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and loved serving as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She was talented in sewing and catering for weddings, receptions, etc. Joyce was faithful to help Glenn with his vending business at the Blountville Courthouse and Jail. God used her as a caregiver for her mother in addition to friends and family who were sick, hospitalized or had any special need. In all situations she never failed to mention the need for Jesus in others’ lives and how God had directed and led her in all facets of her life. Joyce will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Joyce dearly loved her family and had special relationships with her many nieces and nephews. In addition to family, some people deserve a special mention; these friends have walked with Joyce through thick and thin, highs and lows, always being by her side. The family holds a special place in their hearts for lifelong friend Ann Wills and her family who have been supportive and true friends to Joyce and her family. Special friend and ‘God-given sister’ to Joyce, Lois Thacker, remains a true blessing to the family. Looking forward to visits over a cup of coffee, playing dominoes and watching movies or UT sports, Joyce was fortunate to have such loving friends.
One of Joyce’s favorite scriptures is I John 5:13 (NKJV) These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God and the familiar scripture John 3:16.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn Wolfe; one son, David Brent Wolfe; a brother, Verlan B. Dingus; and a sister, Edith D. Horne.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Wolfe (René) of Kodak, TN and Tony Wolfe (Tammy) of Seymour, TN; daughter, Pamela Wolfe of Charlottesville, VA; five granddaughters, Danielle Wolfe, Bethany Wolfe, Whitney Johnson (Austin), Kelley Dupuy (Sam), and Cortney Wolfe; great-grandson, Taven Brent Isbell and great-granddaughter, June Robin Johnson. Joyce is also survived by two brothers, Harold (Lena) Dingus, Arville (Sherrall) Dingus; and three sisters, Shirley Davis, Brenda (Scott) White and Judy (Jerry) Meade.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm – 2:00pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Greg Dingus and Pastor Steve Dingus officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park following the funeral service.