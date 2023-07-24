Joyce L. Wolfe, 87, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born in Castlewood, VA, daughter of the late Rufus H. and Margaret Glovier Dingus.

Joyce retired from Lynn View Middle School as secretary/bookkeeper. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and loved serving as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She was talented in sewing and catering for weddings, receptions, etc. Joyce was faithful to help Glenn with his vending business at the Blountville Courthouse and Jail. God used her as a caregiver for her mother in addition to friends and family who were sick, hospitalized or had any special need. In all situations she never failed to mention the need for Jesus in others’ lives and how God had directed and led her in all facets of her life. Joyce will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her.

