CHURCH HILL - Joyce Kaye Lundy Goad 58, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord April 7, 2021 at her residence. She was a loving and devoted Mother and Grammy. Joyce was a faithful Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents Danny and Joann Lundy, Brother Michael Lundy.
Survivors include her daughters Meagan Christian (Andrew), Candace Sanders (Mat), grandchildren Madison Christian, Riley and Bryson Sanders. Special Family friends Betty Gray and Sherry Ratliff; along with several nieces and nephews. Special love and appreciation to her cousin Becky Robinson, all the Ballad W3 staff, and Ballad Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at La Follette's Chapel, 3660 Stanley Valley Rd
Surgoinsville TN, 37873 on April 17, 2021 at 4PM. Pastor Jody Davis officiating.
