MT. CARMEL - Joyce Kay Henson, 76, of Mt Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022.

Kay was born in 1946 in Moorehead, Kentucky (Hogtown area). At the age of 15, she turned her heart toward the Lord, and she became the first one saved in her family. She met her sweetheart in Church, and they married soon after High School. Kay was a homemaker for many years taking care of her family. She prayed that one day she would marry a preacher and have a singing family. Her prayers were answered. Soon she would go into serving in the ministry. She served as a preacher's wife since 1970. She supported her husband's ministry through pastoring and evangelism. Her children became singers and traveled as the Roger Henson Family Singers.

