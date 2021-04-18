BLOUNTVILLE - Joyce was called home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021. A resident of Blountville, TN; Joyce was born on April 3, 1949 in Richlands, Virginia to the late Mary V. Jones and M. Thomas Jones and was a graduate from Radford University. She is survived by her husband James E. Doss and was preceded in death by one son, Thomas J. Doss. Also surviving are her daughter Katy Doss of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Blair Hendricks and Cooper Cromer; sisters, Mary Ann Bishop (Dan), Riner, Va, and Connie Gillespie (Jim), Myrtle Beach, SC; sister-in-law, Lenae Harms (Carl), Ashburn, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and loving Wife of more than 50 years, a generous person with a giving heart. Joyce served with several volunteer organizations and will be sadly missed by all. We will remember a life full of laughter, love, and merriment.
It was Joyce’s desire for a private passage into eternal life. In keeping with that request, the family will refrain from holding funeral services. If you wish to honor Joyce and her lifelong love of all animals, please feel free to make a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
