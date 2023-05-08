KINGSPORT - Joyce “Jerree” Childers, 82, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and her late husband on Sunday morning, May 7, 2023 at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born to the late John “Clifford” and Stacy Mae (Doran) Blanton.

Jerree was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. She was the owner operator of Dolls by Jerree in the Fort Henry Mall for over a Decade, her passion in life was to bring joy to children’s lives in our community. Jerree was an artist, businesswoman, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

