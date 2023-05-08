KINGSPORT - Joyce “Jerree” Childers, 82, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and her late husband on Sunday morning, May 7, 2023 at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born to the late John “Clifford” and Stacy Mae (Doran) Blanton.
Jerree was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. She was the owner operator of Dolls by Jerree in the Fort Henry Mall for over a Decade, her passion in life was to bring joy to children’s lives in our community. Jerree was an artist, businesswoman, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Jerree was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Childers; daughter, Cheryl Kay Reed; sister, Arlene Bost; and one infant great-grandson.
Survivors include her daughters, Trina Childers Powers (Fred) and Neysa Childers (Andy Worrell); six grandchildren including, Sam Lamon (Emily) of Kingsport, TN and Hannah Powers of Boston, MA; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Blanton (Glenda); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Childers family will honor Jerree’s life with a Private Graveside Service in East Lawn Memorial Park at a later date with Reverend Melissa Malcolm officiating.
In lieu of flowers the Childers family has requested that donations be made in Jerree's memory to St. Matthew United Methodist Church 2505 Nathan St. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Childers family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081