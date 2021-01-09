JOHNSON CITY - Joyce Horne, 81, Johnson City, passed away peacefully at her home with her grandchildren by her side on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Horne; son, Jim Horne; infant daughter, Marsha Horne; parents, several brothers and sisters.
Joyce is survived by two grandchildren, Tammy Sexton, Jamie Horne; one sister, Margaret Dickerson; two brothers, Fred Amyx and wife Jean, Ralph Amyx and wife Peggy; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The graveside services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.