MARYVILLE - Joyce Hilton Greene, age 85, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020 at
Morningview Village TCC. Born in St. Charles, Virginia to Mary and Stallard Hilton,
Sr., she grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Blountville High School.
Joyce began her career at Eastman Kodak, but married and moved to Washington
DC in 1960 where she spent several years working for the National Institutes of
Health (NIH). After returning to Kingsport, she eventually returned to Eastman, retiring in 1993.
Joyce loved deeply and was loved by many in return. She had a house full of kids for many years and was “Mamawee” to her grandchildren plus many honorary grands.
She was raised at Sunnyside Baptist Church, but in later years was active in the congregation of Valley Pike Presbyterian Church in Bristol. She moved to Maryville,
Tennessee in January 2019.
Her parents, her brothers Donald Hilton, Randy Hilton, and Michael Hilton precede her in death.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Greene; brother, Bob (Dottie)
Hilton; daughters, Susan (Mike) Roeske, Beth (Vic) Lollar, Leslie Crawford, and Lyn
(Terry) Byrd; a heart full of grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in law, and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Morningview Village
TCC and Blount Memorial Hospice Care who cared for Joyce with much love.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s
Tennessee organization at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. / East TN Office,
5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or on their websitewww.alzTennessee.org.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was also an organization dear to her heart.
No formal visitation is planned. There will be a small family service before interment at East Lawn Cemetery in Kingsport.
Online condolences may be made to the Greene family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Greene family.