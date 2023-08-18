KINGSPORT - Joyce (Gilliam) Fleming, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 after several years of declining health. With a quick wit and an infectious sense of humor, Joyce could light up any room she entered. She is now safe in the arms of her Savior, Jesus; her mind is at peace, and she is happy now. Joyce grew up in the community of Manville, VA and lived the majority of her life in Kingsport, TN.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Flara Gilliam.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard "Dan" Fleming; son, Tod Fleming and wife, Patricia; daughter, Dawn Bowen and husband, Chris. She is also survived by her three sisters, Alice Arnold, Sandra (Jack) Hammonds, and Doris (Jimmy) Hobbs, as well as numerous in-laws, special nieces and nephews from her and Dan's family. In addition, Joyce was survived by her 5 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and her 16 great-grandchildren, whom she adored and she enjoyed keeping up with their lives and well-being; she wished to name each one... Grandchildren: Brandon (Karissa) Fleming, Jordan Fleming, Kathryn Fleming-Morales, Tori (Will) Humphreys, Nick (Kayla) Bowen; Step-grandchildren: Dustin (Amanda) Kilgore and Brittany (Matt) Morelock; Great-grandchildren: Millie & Ella Fleming, West, Eva & Harvin Humphreys, Braelyn, Beckham, Baylor & Boston Bowen, Ansley, Clayton & Tatum Kilgore, Berkley, Kinsley, Cooper & Paisley Morelock. Also left to cherish her memory is Joyce's special neighbor and close friend, Kay Childress-Bush.
Joyce's family would like to say a special Thank You to all her nurses, caregivers and staff at Preston Place Assisted Living Suites; you spoiled her and made the last months of her life very special.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Joyce. Per Joyce's last wishes, her body was donated to use in life-saving medical procedures and research. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you may instead donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was her favorite charity, http://www.stjude.org. Cards and condolences may be sent to Dan's home address.
