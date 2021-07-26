KINGSPORT – Joyce Gertrude Wolfe, age 86, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Asbury Place at Kingsport. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, and spent the majority of her life in Kingsport. She gave her heart to the Lord Jesus at the age of 11 while in the 5th grade at school. She was a 1953 graduate of Sullivan West High School and minored in Business and English while attending East Tennessee State University. Joyce loved young people and substituted as a teacher for 9 different local schools before going full time at Sullivan West High and Sullivan South High Schools. She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church for over 25 years, where she sang in the choir, worked with the nursing home ministry and assisted with the annual Vacation Bible Schools. Joyce also took great pride in working with Contact Concern TN211 for many years, where she helped with over 650 cases. Most of all, she loved her precious family and was looking forward to seeing her 2 children who were already waiting for her in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Alvin Wolfe; parents, Willard and Florence Duncan; 2 children, Jeannie and Edmund Wolfe; and sister, Sue Reed.
Joyce is survived by her 2 precious sons, David Duncan Wolfe of Elizabethton, and Herbert Daniel Wolfe and wife, Peninnah of Kingsport; granddaughter, Samantha Wolfe; grandsons, Joshua Wolfe and Steven Linkous (Amber); 2 great-grandchildren, Paige Linkous and Bradley Hopkins; 2 brothers, Douglas and Lester Duncan; several nieces and nephews; and many very precious friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport with Pastor Mac Pyle officiating and Bro. Donnie Tatum providing special music. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home by 9:15 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church Missions.
