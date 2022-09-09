KINGSPORT - Joyce Fleenor Caldwell, age 76, of Kingsport, TN, surrounded by her family and close friend departed this life on September 8, 2022, following an extended illness. She was the daughter of Lillian Moore and Bascom Livingston Fleenor. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Patricia Fleenor Russell, and Linda Fleenor Mann.

She is survived by her loving husband, Conner, son Jeff McKamey (Paula), daughter Diane McKamey Godwin (Jerry), and stepdaughter Dianna Caldwell Bridwell (Steve). Grandchildren Andrew McKamey, Megan McKamey, Taylor Godwin, Hannah Godwin, Lindsey Lettich, and Haley Owens. Great granddaughter Olivia Kate McKamey and brother Larry Fleenor (Susan). Several nieces and nephews, her fur baby Roxy, and BFF Linda Qualls. All who dearly loved her and were dearly loved by her. She was so loved and leaves a void that cannot be replaced.

