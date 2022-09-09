KINGSPORT - Joyce Fleenor Caldwell, age 76, of Kingsport, TN, surrounded by her family and close friend departed this life on September 8, 2022, following an extended illness. She was the daughter of Lillian Moore and Bascom Livingston Fleenor. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Patricia Fleenor Russell, and Linda Fleenor Mann.
She is survived by her loving husband, Conner, son Jeff McKamey (Paula), daughter Diane McKamey Godwin (Jerry), and stepdaughter Dianna Caldwell Bridwell (Steve). Grandchildren Andrew McKamey, Megan McKamey, Taylor Godwin, Hannah Godwin, Lindsey Lettich, and Haley Owens. Great granddaughter Olivia Kate McKamey and brother Larry Fleenor (Susan). Several nieces and nephews, her fur baby Roxy, and BFF Linda Qualls. All who dearly loved her and were dearly loved by her. She was so loved and leaves a void that cannot be replaced.
She graduated from Kingsport School of Practical Nursing in 1971 and East Tennessee State University School of Nursing in 1977 and was privileged to work in the nursing profession for 50 years, retiring from Holston Medical Group.
She was an active member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church for over 40 years and also served as congregational Parrish nurse.
The family wishes to thank the nurses at Amedisys Hospice and Linda Qualls, FNP for their loving care. Also, to her sweet friends and family for their help during this difficult time.
The Caldwell family will gather to receive friends on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church from 11 am – 12 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm with Reverend Collin Adams officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Waverly Road Presbyterian Food Pantry or Meals on Wheels.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Caldwell family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081