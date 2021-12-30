MT. CARMEL – Joyce Cradic, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse in her memory; P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
To leave an online message for the Cradic family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cradic family.