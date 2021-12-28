MT. CARMEL – Joyce Cradic, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Joyce was a charter member of West Ridge Presbyterian Church in Mount Carmel. A lifelong resident of Hawkins County, Joyce was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arrie R. Cradic; parents, Winfrey B. & Ethel L. Carter; siblings, Helen Noe, Hope Moore, and Elmer Carter.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Janet Cradic and Mary Cradic, along with several special nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse in her memory; P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
