KINGSPORT – Joyce Carolyn Bingham Roades, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence following a long illness. Born in Prestonsburg, KY, she had lived in Kingsport since 2014. Joyce was a retired school teacher having taught in the Clark County School System in Winchester, Kentucky. She was a member of LifeBridge Christian Church in Kingsport. Joyce’s greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother “Nana”, great-grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marie Collins Bingham; sister, Elizabeth Sue Bingham.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gerald Roades; daughters, April Linville (Doug), Andrea Crim (Greg) and Amy Renye (Eric); grandchildren, Taylor Crim, Jordan Crim (Danielle), Mariah Coble (Drew), Colson Crim (Nancy), Hayden Linville (Audrey), Hunter Crim (Samantha), Ryan Renye (Taylor) and Katlyn Renye; great-grandson, Myles Coble. She is also survived by her brothers, Fred Bingham and Jeff Bingham and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Scott Plyler officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lifebridge Christian Church at P.O. Box 357 Kingsport, TN 37662.
