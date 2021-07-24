Joyce Cantrell Conklin (Sells), 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She spent her final days at Brookdale Carriage Club of Charlotte. Joyce lived in Gate City, VA and Sneads Ferry, NC.
She was born December 6, 1930 in Jenkins, KY to her parents, Acie and Allie Mae Cantrell.
Preceded in death by her loving parents Acie and Allie Mae Cantrell, her beloved husband, Walter W. Conklin, Jr.; her much loved son, Steven Cantrell Sells; sisters, Faye Farmer Short and Sally Canny Evans; baby brother, Benjamin Franklin Cantrell, and nephew, Christopher Canny.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cynthia Sells Banks (Vardaman) and her daughter-in-law, Judith Flohr Sells; Stepsons, Larry and Jay Conklin; Grandchildren, Drate Banks (Megan), Neal Banks, Heather Sells Hillman (Jim), and Julie Sells Griffin (John). Great-grandchildren, Ella Hillman, Allie Hillman, Jay Hillman, Lily Banks, Beau Banks, Jack Griffin, and Ann Marie Griffin. Nephews and niece, Jerry Farmer (Cathy), Ruben Canny, Jr., and Carie Canny Sweeting (Michael).
Joyce was employed with Price and Ramey Insurance for over 40 years. During her years of employment, she acquired many awards locally in Kingsport and throughout the state of Tennessee.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gate City, VA where she taught Children’s Sunday School for most of her adult life.
She was caring, loving, and very devoted to her parents, siblings, children, husband, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, friends and her associates.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Gate City. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery.