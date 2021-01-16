Deuteronomy 31:6
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
KINGSPORT - Joyce C. Elliott “JoJo”, 61, of Kingsport, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after complications from pneumonia. Joyce had resided in Kingsport all of her life. She had worked at AFG Industries for many years. Joyce was a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Pauline Crawford; and two brothers, Roy and Michael Crawford.
Joyce is survived by four sisters, Barbara White and husband Robert of Rogersville, Mary McGuire and husband Michael of Kingsport, Sandra Head and husband Steve of Rogersville, and Misty Crawford and Christopher Head of Rogersville; brother, Lynn Crawford and wife Kim of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and special companion, “Wally.”
It was Joyce’s wishes to be cremated. There will be no formal services at this time.