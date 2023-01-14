KINGSPORT - Joyce Bolton Smith, 80, of Kingsport, died Monday morning, December 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Joyce was born in Harlan, KY and graduated from Murray State University, where she received her degree in mathematics and library science. She was a schoolteacher having taught in three school systems. Joyce was active in Altrusa and First Book of Kingsport and was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. She taught basket weaving in many states.

Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Neil Curry Smith II in June of 1994.

