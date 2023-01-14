KINGSPORT - Joyce Bolton Smith, 80, of Kingsport, died Monday morning, December 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Joyce was born in Harlan, KY and graduated from Murray State University, where she received her degree in mathematics and library science. She was a schoolteacher having taught in three school systems. Joyce was active in Altrusa and First Book of Kingsport and was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. She taught basket weaving in many states.
Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Neil Curry Smith II in June of 1994.
Survivors include her husband, Neil Curry Smith; son Mark Smith and wife Adisa; siblings, Shirley Rose Bolton and Charles Edward Bolton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at First Broad Street United Methodist Church and following the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am in the church, with Dr. W.M. Randall Frye and Rev. Jack P. Weikel, officiating.
A family graveside service will be scheduled at a later date in Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Book of Kingsport, Altrusa, or First Broad Street United Methodist Church.