BIG STONE GAP, VA./GALLATIN, TN.-Joyce Ann (White) Jessee, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Hendersonville, Tn.
She lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap, Va. and had lived with her daughter in Gallatin for the past four years. Joyce was a nurse for the Wise Clinic, having worked there the entire time the doors were open, Big Stone Gap Clinic, Norton Community Home Health and a pediatrician’s office. She was a member of First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap, where she was a member of the choir. She loved to host bridge club and cooking for her family and church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randall “Doc” Jessee; her parents, Clarence and Cora (Sizemore) White; brother, James “Toby” White; and the father of her children, Earnest D. Jessee.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda “Dida” Mumpower, Gallatin, Tn.; son, Michael D. Jessee, Johnson City, Tn.; three grandchildren four great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; and a few great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, October, 25, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Greg Townsend, Minister officiating.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday at Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: PAWS of Southwest Virginia, P. O. Box 576, Coeburn, Va. 24230.
