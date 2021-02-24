KINGSPORT - Joyce Ann Simpson, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 11, 1945 to the late Dewey and Stella (Fritz) Dingus.
She was a loving and caring mother, who always put her family first. Joyce especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a wonderful cook. Joyce loved her church and her church family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and James; sisters, Betty, Ruby and Marie; two infant sons and great-grandchild, Kaylee Ann White.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jeffery Simpson, Timothy Simpson, Frances Jr. Simpson II and wife Christie, and Brent Shawn Simpson; daughter, Kristie Quesenberry and husband Brad; brothers, Donald Dingus, John Dingus, and Danny Dingus; sister, Rosella Bowman; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Joyce will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden officiated by Rev. Harold Edwards.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Erwin Health Care Center for their kindness to Joyce.
Online condolences may be made to the Simpson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Simpson family.