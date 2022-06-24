GATE CITY, VA - Joyce Ann Quales, 78, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video