ROGERSVILLE - Joyce Ann Mitchell, age 80, of Rogersville, TN, went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on 1/20/2023 after losing her battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was a faithful member of Bethel Independent Freewill Baptist Church in Greeneville, pastored by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Reed Mitchell. She witnessed to many people throughout her life, sharing her love for Jesus Christ. She married Reed, the Love of her Life, on June 29, 1959.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and good friend to many people, far and wide. She was a caregiver for many families in the Hawkins County, TN area throughout the years as well as working at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital & the local nursing home for many years. She never met a stranger and everyone who met her instantly loved her and never forgot her!

