ROGERSVILLE - Joyce Ann Mitchell, age 80, of Rogersville, TN, went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on 1/20/2023 after losing her battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was a faithful member of Bethel Independent Freewill Baptist Church in Greeneville, pastored by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Reed Mitchell. She witnessed to many people throughout her life, sharing her love for Jesus Christ. She married Reed, the Love of her Life, on June 29, 1959.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and good friend to many people, far and wide. She was a caregiver for many families in the Hawkins County, TN area throughout the years as well as working at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital & the local nursing home for many years. She never met a stranger and everyone who met her instantly loved her and never forgot her!
She enjoyed planting, growing and nurturing her flowers as well as sharing them with family and friends, bird watching (especially Hummingbirds), traveling, spending time with family and friends and attending church. Her faith was very deep and strong. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, not only because of her strong faith, but also because her daughter Carolyn, Granddaughter Payton-Janae and her Grandmother, Ethel LaRoy, were all born on Christmas Day. She found this to be very special indeed!
She was preceded in death by her parents Harmon H. & Mattie (Richards) Gilliam, in-laws James Wiley Mitchell and Beadie Chaney Mitchell, infant brother Jonathan, and grandsons Andy Davis and Jeremy Campbell.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Charles Reed Mitchell, son Randy Mitchell, daughters Nina Thurau (Guy), Donna Mitchel, Vickie Triplett (Woody), and Carolyn Mitchell; Granddaughters Jayde Hodge and Payton-Janae Tillman; Great-granddaughters Laniyah Griffin and Avah Jai Taylor; Great-grandsons Hendrix Greene and Jaxon Campbell. She is also survived by 6 sisters & 2 brothers, all of Rogersville and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful love & care she received in her remaining months of life.
The family will receive friends at Bethel Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 45 Bethel Ln., Greeneville on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 4- 7 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, Rogersville on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. Joyce requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals, Arbor Day Foundation or Boystown U.S.A., all of which she was a long-time supporter. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.