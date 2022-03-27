BLACKWATER, VA - Joyce Ann Horton, 58, of the Fairview Community of Blackwater, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She loved the Lord with everything in her and put her faith and trust in Him always. She gave her life to the Lord and received the gift of Salvation at a young age. She loved to hear the word preached, worship and have fellowship at the church, which she did all her life until she became unable to attend due to illness. The Lord blessed her to be a wonderful and loving wife, mother, mamaw and sister. She was a friend and a blessing to all that knew her and met her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Nell Roberts, and by her sister, Sharon Tankersley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Horton; son, Rev. Jacob Horton; daughter, Hope and Matt Hensley; her joys of her life, two granddaughters, Sadie and Emmie Hensley; two brothers, David Roberts (Jessica) and Dwain Roberts (Jackie); father and mother-in-law, I.E. and Polly Horton; brothers-in-law, Chris Horton, Phillip Horton (Carolyn) and Mitchell Horton; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, or other times at the home of I.E. and Polly Horton. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with Rev. Jacob Horton and Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating. Music will be provided by the Stillwaters Quartet. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Horton-Roller Cemetery in Fairview. Anyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hensley, Chris Tankersley, Matthew Horton, Nathan Jessee, Adam Hurd and Jonathan Hill.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be sent to either the Fairview Community Center or the Horton-Roller Cemetery, 10747 Fairview Road, Blackwater, VA 24221.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to her nurse and friend, Anissa Bailey, for all the love and care that was given for the past three years.
